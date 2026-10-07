ICC Anti-Corruption Unit chief admits Legends leagues are a ‘grey area’

Andrew Ephgrave, chief of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit, cautioned about leagues in which former legends play. He called them a grey area and said this can cause reputational damage to the game.

“It’s a real grey area because a lot of the times they are never actually sanctioned and certainly don’t receive an ICC NoC (no-objection certificate). Domestic boards don’t sanction them or some do. But it is a bit of a grey area because a lot of the players who play in them are not in the current framework of cricket,” said the former British Police Officer to PTI.

“But quite a lot are still iconic names. I think there’s a balance between heritage and (wanting to watch) the guy that you watched as you were growing up, and the risk around it,” he explained.

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Speaking about the reputational damage it could cause to the game, Ephgrave said: “It could, yeah, but I think there’s also a degree of it being sort of exhibition cricket or festival-style cricket.”

Ephgrave also recalled the Legends League Cricket edition from 2024, which was hosted in Sri Lanka.

“There was a legends’ league that took place in Sri Lanka in 2024 where there were allegations of corruption. I’m not going to sit here and say there’s no risk. But the key is about delineating between what is the official structures of cricket, and ultimately what is retired players, who are still able to produce memories and demonstrate how they can play,” he said.

“It’s making sure that people recognise what that is compared to a franchise league, an ICC event, or the Ranji Trophy,” he said.

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Ephgrave also said more and more players are coming forward to report corruption activities in the game than before.

“Hundred per cent. And a big piece of work that we’ve done is about changing the perception. Historically, anti-corruption was seen as an enforcement arm of cricket, and players were like: well, who’s the person who’s held responsible?

“Players are vulnerable and our responsibility is to educate and help them and build confidence and trust. And that’s what our engagement programmes have done,” he concluded.