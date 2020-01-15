Rohit Sharma named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year, Virat Kohli wins ‘spirit of cricket’ award

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were among the recipients of the ICC annual awards Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were among the recipients of the ICC annual awards

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was named as the ‘2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year’ by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his incredible run of form throughout last year. Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli won the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award for his gesture towards Steve Smith during World Cup.

The 32-year-old Rohit had a memorable 2019 when he scored 10 hundreds across formats. He brought up seven ODI centuries, five of which came in the 2019 World Cup, becoming the first batsman to do so in the history of the tournament in a single edition.

“It is great to be recognised in this fashion. We are very happy with the way we performed as a team in 2019. We could have done better but we have a lot of positives and a lot to look forward to in 2020,” Rohit said.

5 #CWC19 centuries

7 ODI centuries in 2019 Your 2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year is Rohit Sharma.

During India’s World Cup clash against Australia at the Oval, Kohli won hearts by asking fans to stop booring Smith, who had made a return to International cricket after serving a one-year ban over ball-tampering scandal. Kohli was also named captain of both the ICC’s Test and ODI teams of the year.

Kohli was surprised to win the Spirit of Cricket Award and explained his reasons for backing Smith the way he did. “It is part of camaraderie that sportsmen must have with each other,” Kohli said. “That moment was purely understanding an individual’s situation. I don’t think a guy who is coming out of a situation like that needs to be taken advantage of. You can sledge, can have have banter on the field, you say things to the opposition in wanting to beat them. But booing someone is not in the spirit of any sport, I don’t endorse it.”

The Indian captain is the winner of the 2019 Spirit of Cricket Award

India seamer Deepak Chahar won the T20 International Performance of the Year, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne was named as Emerging Cricketer of the Year, while Scotland’s Kyle Coetzer was declared the Associate Cricketer of the Year.

Chahar said his haul of six for seven against Bangladesh in Nagpur, which included a hat-trick, would always be cherished by him. “Taking six wickets conceding only seven runs was a dream performance for me and will always remain close to my heart,” Chahar said.

Deepak Chahar's 6/7 against Bangladesh in November are the best figures in the history of men's T20I cricket. That spell is the T20I Performance of the Year.

Marnus Labuschagne had a stunning 2019 averaging 64.94 with the bat in Test cricket. A deserving winner of the 2019 ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer.

The world’s top-ranked Test bowler Pat Cummins has been lauded as the Test Cricketer of the Year by the ICC’s annual awards. He grabbed 59 wickets in 12 Test matches during the period and finished the year as the top-ranked bowler in the Test rankings.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be considered the best player of last year and one which was certainly unexpected. I owe much to my team, team-mates and all those involved in Australian cricket for what was a really successful year for the team,” he said.

England allrounder Ben Stokes was named the Cricketer of the Year for his exploits during England’s maiden 50-over World Cup win and Test cricket performances, notably leading England to a memorable win at Headingley from an unlikely position in an engrossing drawn Test series.

“This award is testament to my teammates and the support staff that have been there every step of the way. Fundamentally, without the support of these individuals, we would never achieved our objective of lifting a major trophy,” he said.

59 Test wickets in 2019. 14 more than any other bowler. Pat Cummins is the 2019 Test Cricketer of the Year.

A World Cup winner and scorer of one of the greatest Test innings of all time, Ben Stokes is the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the world player of the year.

FULL LIST OF ICC AWARD WINNERS

Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Ben Stokes (England)

Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year: Pat Cummins (Australia)

Men’s ODI Player of the Year: Rohit Sharma (India)

Men’s Emerging Player of the Year: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

Associate Player of the Year: Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)

Umpire of the Year: Richard Illingworth

Spirit of Cricket Award: Virat Kohli stopping the fans booing Steve Smith at the Oval

Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Women’s ODI Player of the Year: Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Women’s T20I Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy (Australia)

Women’s Emerging Player of the Year: Chanida Sutthiruang (Thailand)

Men’s Test Team of the Year: Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon

Men’s ODI Team of the Year: Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (captain), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Women’s ODI Team of the Year: Alyssa Healy (Australia, wk), Smriti Mandhana (India), Tamsin Beaumont (England), Meg Lanning (Australia, captain), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Jess Jonassen (Australia), Shikha Pandey (India), Jhulan Goswami (India), Megan Schutt (Australia), Poonam Yadav (India)

Women’s T20I Team of the Year: Alyssa Healy (Australia, wk), Danielle Wyatt (England), Meg Lanning (Australia, captain), Smriti Mandhana (India), Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Deepti Sharma (India), Nida Dar (Pakistan), Megan Schutt (Australia), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Radha Yadav (India)

