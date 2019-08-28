Toggle Menu
After ICC’s latest tweet about Ben Stokes, Sachin Tendulkar are fans enraged again

After Ben Stokes’ spectacular performance in the third Ashes Test, the ICC handle shared the July 15 tweet again with the caption “Told you so”. And not surprisingly, Tendulkar fans are enraged again.

A tweet by the ICC’s official handle about England all-rounder Ben Stokes has fans of Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar up in arms, again.

In its tweet after the World Cup final, the ICC handle tweeted a picture of Stokes with Tendulkar at the award ceremony and tweeted it with the caption: “The greatest cricketer of all time – and Sachin Tendulkar.” There was even a winking emoji, but the tweet did not go down well with Tendulkar fans.

While cricket fans agreed that Stokes deserved all the appreciation for his game-changing performance at the Headingley Test, they did not agree with the assessment that he was greater than Tendulkar.

Stokes has been hogging the limelight since the epic World Cup 2019 final when he was awarded the Man of the Match by Sachin Tendulkar. He followed that up with a superb performance in the ongoing Ashes series where he almost single-handedly took England to victory in the third Test.

