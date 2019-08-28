After ICC’s latest tweet about Ben Stokes, Sachin Tendulkar are fans enraged again

Advertising

A tweet by the ICC’s official handle about England all-rounder Ben Stokes has fans of Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar up in arms, again.

In its tweet after the World Cup final, the ICC handle tweeted a picture of Stokes with Tendulkar at the award ceremony and tweeted it with the caption: “The greatest cricketer of all time – and Sachin Tendulkar.” There was even a winking emoji, but the tweet did not go down well with Tendulkar fans.

After Stokes’ spectacular performance in the third Ashes Test, the ICC handle shared the July 15 tweet again with the caption “Told you so”. And not surprisingly, Tendulkar fans are enraged again.

While cricket fans agreed that Stokes deserved all the appreciation for his game-changing performance at the Headingley Test, they did not agree with the assessment that he was greater than Tendulkar.

One has 15,921 Runs in tests 18426 ODIs, Averaging 54 and 45. Other has 3479 in tests and 2628

in ODIs. averaging 35 and 40. Shall I talk about centuries?? — Nick (@discoverlyours) August 27, 2019

Pathetic from icc — Rohit Singh ♈️ (@rs_social15) August 27, 2019

Just that you are saying so don’t think that we are going to believe Advertising Greatest cricketer of all time is @sachin_rt , rest everything starts after him in cricket world Did you get it? — Mr. Sethi (@sethisahab_) August 27, 2019

I think Sachin deserves more respect than this.. In the late 90s he shouldered the Entire Indian cricket team on his Own..countless times.. The only difference.. There wasn’t any Twitter during that time.. — Thoukir Ahamed, MBBS (@thoukirkool007) August 27, 2019

May be one day he may become the greatest cricketer of all time.

But he can’t become “God of cricket” pic.twitter.com/1NfgqGJ04A — My conscience/என் மனசாட்சி (@machanae1) August 27, 2019

Stokes has been hogging the limelight since the epic World Cup 2019 final when he was awarded the Man of the Match by Sachin Tendulkar. He followed that up with a superb performance in the ongoing Ashes series where he almost single-handedly took England to victory in the third Test.