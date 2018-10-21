ICC revamps qualification path for 2023 World Cup in India

The World Cup trophy was handed over to Australian captain Michael Clarke by Chairman N Srinivasan. (Source: Reuters)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to make drastic revamps in the qualification process for the 2023 World Cup. As per a release by the governing body, the new process will be divided into three steps where 32 teams will compete and it will involve 32 matches overall starting from July 2019 till May 2022.

Out of the 32 teams, eight teams from the CWC Super League, which will be comprised of 13 teams, will earn a direct qualification. The remaining five bottom teams will have to compete in a CWC qualififer stage, which will also involve 24 other Associate Members. As per the ICC CEO David Richardson, the newly designed structure will allow more ODI games involving Associate Members, even though, as of now, the 2023 World Cup will remain a ten-team affair.

With ICC facing massive scrutiny for limiting the 2019 World Cup to only teams, Richardson said that the new process will cater to demands. “To date the World Cricket League has played an important role in improving standards in Associate Member cricket, but feedback from our consultation with Members clearly articulated the need for more frequent playing opportunities and greater certainty over when they would be playing,” he said.

“The new structure significantly increases the number of matches and competitive playing opportunities for our Members as well as shortening the whole qualification process to two and a half years, when previously it was six. There is a clear pathway now for teams looking to qualify for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup,” he added.

The new structure would allow even the bottom-ranked team (out of 32) to get a chance to book one of the two remaining slots for participating in the world Cup 2023 which will take place in India, the ICC release said.

