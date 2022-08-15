Ian Chappell retires from commentary after 45 years

Ian Chappell, the former Australia captain, announced his decision to retire from commentary after a span of nearly 45 years.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, the 78-year-old said: “I remember the day when I knew I’d had enough of playing cricket,” Chappell said. “I looked at the clock and it was five past 11 on a day of play and I thought, ‘S**t, if you’re clock-watching at that time, I have to go.

“So when it comes to commentary, I’ve been thinking about it. I had a minor stroke a few years back and I got off lucky. But it just makes everything harder. And I just thought with all the travel and, you know, walking upstairs and things like that, it’s all just going to get harder.

“Then I read what Rabbits [legendary rugby league commentator Ray Warren] said with retirement and it really struck home when I read the bit where he said, ‘you’re always one sentence closer to making a mistake.”

Along with Richie Benaud, Bill Lawry, and Tony Greig, Ian Chappell was one of the distinctive voices on Channel Nine.

Chappell was also asked about his legacy and how he would like to be remembered as a commentator, to which he replied: “It’s up to other people to decide what they think of me and some will think I’ve been all right. Some will think I’ve been a pr**k. That doesn’t bother me one bit.”

Recently, Chappell had been facing health issues, including a diagnosis of skin cancer. However, he has not shied away from being an independent voice and being a critic of the game.