Ian Chappell retires from commentary after 45 years

Updated: August 15, 2022 3:28:20 pm
Ian Chappell, the former Australia captain, announced his decision to retire from commentary after a span of nearly 45 years.
Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, the 78-year-old said: “I remember the day when I knew I’d had enough of playing cricket,” Chappell said. “I looked at the clock and it was five past 11 on a day of play and I thought, ‘S**t, if you’re clock-watching at that time, I have to go.
“So when it comes to commentary, I’ve been thinking about it. I had a minor stroke a few years back and I got off lucky. But it just makes everything harder. And I just thought with all the travel and, you know, walking upstairs and things like that, it’s all just going to get harder.
“Then I read what Rabbits [legendary rugby league commentator Ray Warren] said with retirement and it really struck home when I read the bit where he said, ‘you’re always one sentence closer to making a mistake.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Along with Richie Benaud, Bill Lawry, and Tony Greig, Ian Chappell was one of the distinctive voices on Channel Nine.
Chappell was also asked about his legacy and how he would like to be remembered as a commentator, to which he replied: “It’s up to other people to decide what they think of me and some will think I’ve been all right. Some will think I’ve been a pr**k. That doesn’t bother me one bit.”
Recently, Chappell had been facing health issues, including a diagnosis of skin cancer. However, he has not shied away from being an independent voice and being a critic of the game.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address
When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
Latest News
Independence Day 2022: Anand Mahindra shares heartening photo of elderly couple hoisting the national flag
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: ‘Ranbir Kapoor, he’s living up to Kapoor surname’
Alec Baldwin pulled trigger which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, says FBI report
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
PM Modi’s attack on nepotism linked to BJP’s internal issues: Congress
Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds
Jugjugg Jeeyo to re-release in theatres on Independence Day
Sanjana Sanghi can effortlessly ace every look; here’s proof
For NCC cadets who met PM Modi, a ‘dream come true’
Watch: Little girl joins street artistes in performing folk dance, steals the show
75th Independence Day: India’s great stride in fighting AIDS with ART drugs