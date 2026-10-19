Ian Botham stands by Ashes criticism of Ben Stokes: ‘He let himself down’

Former England cricketer Ian Botham has refused to back down in his war of words with Ben Stokes, saying he stands by his criticism of England’s Ashes preparation and believes the former captain let himself down during last winter’s 4-1 defeat in Australia.

The dispute resurfaced when Botham, speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival to promote his new book Seasons, was asked about Stokes’ mid-Test resignation against New Zealand. The former England all-rounder said he did not approve and stood by his original comments, which prompted Stokes to label him and Michael Vaughan “has-beens” during the Ashes tour.

“You have got a situation, starting from the beginning when he had a go at myself and Michael Vaughan in Melbourne because we said they had not prepared properly. They played two and a half days of cricket in the build-up to taking on Australia in Perth,” Botham was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.