Watch: From Ian Bishop to Curtly Ambrose, West Indies legends return to the field for T20 match

There were plenty of familiar faces, and a lot of nostalgia, as cricketing legends from the Caribbean played a T20 match Tuesday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The clash between the Antigua Legends and West Indies All Stars was won by the latter with batsman Darren Ganga leading the team to an easy 24-run victory.

West Indies legends Curtly Ambrose bowled a couple of overs while Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Andy Roberts and Ian Bishop cheered for the team from the sidelines. They did not bowl or bat, but fielded for few overs, giving the crowd something to cheer about.

Batting first, West Indies All Stars were struggling at 91 for six. Ganga with Miles Bascombe rescued the team sharing an unbeaten partnership of 84 runs for the seventh wicket. The 40-year-old batsman scored a 44-ball 75 to help his team post a total of 175 in the first innings.

For Antigua Legends, Ambrose was the most economical bowler giving just seven runs in two overs.

In reply, the Legends got off to a slow start in the powerplay overs. The onyl standabout inning was from 40-year-old Slyvester Joseph who top-scored with a 16-ball 46.

The wicketkeeper-batsman Ridley Jacobs shook hands with everyone on the field, including Bishop, when he came in to bat. Jacobs scored 15 runs from 13 deliveries.

For the All Stars, left-arm fast bowler Pedro Collins bowled the most economical spell. Collins gave just 10 runs in four overs, picked up two wickets and bowled the only maiden over of the match. Mervyn Dillon, who’s now a 45-year-old, bowled as well giving just 11 runs in the three overs.

It’s like riding a bike!🔥77 off 44 balls for @DarenGanga for the West Indies All Stars v Antiguan Legends! pic.twitter.com/lq1Flxdh63 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 21, 2019

Ganga tried his hand at bowling as well. He bowled four overs and picked up two wickets. However, his spell was expensive as he went for 56 runs.