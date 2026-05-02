‘He brought some firepower for them, which was…’ : Ian Bishop on Mitchell Starc’s comeback for Delhi Capitals

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With his spell of 3 for 40 runs for Delhi Capitals against hosts Rajasthan Royals in their seven-wicket win on Friday night, Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc marked his return to competitive cricket after a gap of more than three months. Starc last played international cricket in January, when he played in the fifth and final Ashes Test at Sydney, and was sidelined due to elbow and shoulder injuries. Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop termed Starc’s return to cricket as an ‘impressive’ one and shared how he brought back the firepower for Delhi Capitals in this IPL.
“Very impressed. I had my question in my own mind about what sort of form he would come into this after the protected break that he had. And he brought some firepower for them, which was pleasing. His last over, I think, went for a few runs otherwise the figures would have been a lot better. I am happy with that from Delhi’s point of view,” Ian Bishop said on ESPNCricinfo.
With Delhi Capitals bowling first, Starc was hit for a six by Royals’ opener Yashasvi Jaiswal off the first ball of the innings Starc made a comeback on the third ball of the over with a more than 140KPH full toss delivery to remove Jaiswal as the batsman gave a high flying catch to the bowler. Later in the innings, Starc removed Royals’ captain Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja in his spell to end with figures of 3 for 40 in his quota of four overs. Former Indian player Ambati Rayadu rated Starc’s performance in the match as a marker to determine that the pacer is now fully fit. “More than his bowling, there was a moment in this game which told me that he was really ready for it. He made a diving stop near point. That shows that his body is good and he is feeling good about himself and he is ready for the challenge. We also have seen him speak in the hurdle where he was quite animated in the way he was speaking,” Rayadu said on ESPNCricinfo.
Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi, who had suffered a fall while attempting to take a catch in the match against Punjab Kings at Delhi last week, has started bowling in the nets and is expected to play in the next match for the side. Bishop shared how he sees Ngidi bowling along with Starc as a nice thing for the Delhi side. “I just want to correct myself. When we talked earlier, it was about Lungi (Ngidi) and Mitchell Starc playing together and that it would form a nice thing with two overseas batters and two overseas bowlers. So I cannot wait for that. I guess Lungi will be ready for the next match. So hopefully he comes back in some form. So I am glad to see Mitch come with what he has done,” Bishop concluded.
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