‘He brought some firepower for them, which was…’ : Ian Bishop on Mitchell Starc’s comeback for Delhi Capitals

With his spell of 3 for 40 runs for Delhi Capitals against hosts Rajasthan Royals in their seven-wicket win on Friday night, Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc marked his return to competitive cricket after a gap of more than three months. Starc last played international cricket in January, when he played in the fifth and final Ashes Test at Sydney, and was sidelined due to elbow and shoulder injuries. Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop termed Starc’s return to cricket as an ‘impressive’ one and shared how he brought back the firepower for Delhi Capitals in this IPL.

“Very impressed. I had my question in my own mind about what sort of form he would come into this after the protected break that he had. And he brought some firepower for them, which was pleasing. His last over, I think, went for a few runs otherwise the figures would have been a lot better. I am happy with that from Delhi’s point of view,” Ian Bishop said on ESPNCricinfo.