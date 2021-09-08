‘I wrote this quote down a million times’: Ashwin’s heartwarming post after T20 World Cup selection

Ravichandran Ashwin was included in India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. 34-year-old Ashwin last played white-ball cricket for India in 2017. However, he kept performing in the IPL besides leading India’s spin attack in Test cricket. He is now one of the five spinners in the Indian T20 World Cup squad.

Talking about the senior off-spinner’s inclusion, chief selector Chetan Sharma said: “Ashwin is an asset. He performed well in the IPL and we needed a player of his experience. We need an off-spinner with Washington (Sundar) injured.”

“Ashwin is the only off-spinner in the squad. Varun is a mystery spinner who is a surprise package for the world,” he added.

Moments after the announcement, the Indian off-spinner shared a heartwarming post on social media where he revealed how he kept himself motivated.

“2017: I wrote this quote down a million times in my diary before putting this up on the wall! Quotes that we read and admire have more power when we internalise them and apply in life.”

“Happiness and gratitude are the only 2 words that define me now,” Ashwin wrote on Twitter.

Ashwin has picked 52 wickets from 46 T20 International outings in his career.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.