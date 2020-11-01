‘I would not have gone down that route’: Ravi Shastri on Gavaskar-Anushka controversy

Ravi Shastri cleared his stance on the whole controversy and stated that Anushka Sharma is entitled to express her opinions if she felt hurt by Gavaskar’s comments.

Ravi Shastri, head coach of the Indian national men’s cricket team, shared his thoughts on the controversy that erupted last month between the former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, wife of current India skipper Virat Kohli.

Gavaskar found himself in the midst of a controversy for his remarks during an IPL game that Kohli’s Royal Challenger Bangalore lost by 97 runs to Kings XI Punjab.

It was during the RCB innings that Gavaskar, referring to a viral video of the couple, had said that Kohli’s only practice during the COVID-19 lockdown was facing Sharma’s bowling.

Gavaskar’s comment – which was twisted in some posts – divided opinions on social media. While some called him sexist, there were also those who didn’t find anything objectionable with Gavaskar’s comment.

This was followed by Sharma putting out a long Instagram story where she said: “It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?”

Gavaskar, on India Today TV, would give his side of the story by saying that he wasn’t “being a sexist”.

“Where am I blaming her, where am I being sexist in this. I am only stating what was seen on the video … I am only saying that the video says that she was bowling to Virat. So Virat has played only that bowling in the lockdown period … Where am I blaming her for Virat’s failures,” he said.

Shastri cleared his stance on the whole controversy and stated that Anushka Sharma is entitled to express her opinions if she felt hurt by Gavaskar’s comments.

“If Anushka Sharma felt it, she is entitled to say. Whether the comment made by Sunil Gavaskar is agreeable or not, I would not have gone down that route myself,” Ravi Shastri told Times Now.

If Anushka Sharma felt it, she is entitled to say. Whether the comment made by Sunil Gavaskar is agreeable or not, I would not have down that route myself: @RaviShastriOfc, Head Coach, Indian cricket team tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithRaviShastri. pic.twitter.com/nWR5J1STUa — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 31, 2020

The entire controversy had come to an end last month.

