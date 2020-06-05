I would like to express regret: Yuvraj Singh apologises for ‘unintentional’ casteist remark

Yuvraj Singh apologises for unintentionallly hurting sentiments (Source: Hotstar) Yuvraj Singh apologises for unintentionallly hurting sentiments (Source: Hotstar)

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh issued an apology for ‘unintentionally’ hurting the sentiments of some people after a video clip of his Instagram Live conversation with Team India opener Rohit Sharma went viral, in which he is alleged to have made a casteist remark for leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

In a tweet on Friday, Yuvraj said,” I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments of feelings, I would like to express regret for the same.”

Yuvraj’s apology came a day after Haryana Police initiated a probe against him. Hansi-based lawyer Rajat Kalsan lodged a complaint with local police alleging that the 38-year-old had passed a casteist remark against Dalits. Hansi Superintendent of Police Lokender Singh told The Indian Express that they had received the complaint on May 2.

The incident took place in April when Yuvraj had gone live on Instagram with Rohit and the duo were discussing Chahal’s TikTok videos. While referring to the latter’s TikTok obsession, Yuvi casually used a casteist slur. Now a small clip of the conversation is being widely shared and prompting calls for an apology.

Here’s the full text of his apology:

This is to clarify I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception.

My love for India and al its people is eternal.

