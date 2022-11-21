‘I will work hard….earn my place back in the national team’: Hasan Ali after not being included in the Pakistan squad for the England series

After having picked only five wickets in the last four Test matches for Pakistan, Hasan Ali was dropped from the squad for the upcoming three-match series at home against England in December. The right arm quick, who wasn’t part of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad this year, took to social media to suggest that he looks forward to making a comeback into the team via the domestic circuit.

“Congratulations to all my teams mates who got selected for the England Test series. InshAllah I will work hard in the ongoing domestic season and earn my place back in the National Team,” Hasan Ali wrote in a tweet.

Congratulations to all my teams mates who got selected for the England Test series. InshAllah I will work hard in the ongoing domestic season and earn my place back in the National Team 🇵🇰❤️#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/q7KaISCwle — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) November 21, 2022

Apart from the 28-year-old, Fawad Alam and Shaheen Shah Afridi are also among the notable exlusions made for the much anticipated World Test Championship series.

Fawad Alam, who made headlines owing to his comeback during the inaugural WTC cycle scoring 571 runs in 2021 has only been able to churn 58 runs in the four Test matches he has played this year.

Shaheen Shah Afridi on the other hand is still recovering from the knee injury that forced him off the field during the T20 World Cup final in Australia.

Pakistan are currently fifth in the WTC standings with 58 points after nine matches.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Nawaz, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Ali.