I will keep on playing IPL for a few years, reveals AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers might have retired from international cricket but the South African superstar has clarified that he will continue to play in the Indian Premier League “for a few years”. Earlier, de Villiers had dropped a bombshell by announcing retirement from all forms of the game in May. But in his recent interview with iol.co.za the South African revealed his intentions of playing league cricket including his domestic franchise, Titans.

“I will keep on playing IPL for a few years, and I would like to play for the Titans, and help some of the youngsters. But there are no set plans. I haven’t been able to say that for a long time,” de Villiers told iol.co.za.

“There are some offers on the table from around the world, but it will be nice to wake up and wonder what to do; to be normal,” the 34-year-old added.

Reflecting on his decision to quit the game without a world cup winners medal, de Villiers said, “”For a long time, the World Cup was a massive goal. But, in the last few years, I have realised that it isn’t realistic to measure yourself purely on what you achieve in that tournament. That will not be the be-all and end-all of my career.”

“Yes, I would have loved to win it, but I have great memories from World Cups. The 2007 tournament – my first – was very special. We fell short against Australia when we tried to play too much cricket too soon, but that shift in mentality probably helped us to go over there and win the Test series we then won over there. Personally, I scored my first ODI century in that 2007 tournament, and I loved the whole experience of being in the Caribbean,” he explained.

“The same goes for the others, in 2011 and in 2015. India has always been close to my heart, because of the passion for cricket, and then obviously 2015 was an amazing game (the semi-final against New Zealand). We fell on the wrong side of it, but we gave it everything,” he concluded.

