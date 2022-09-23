I will give a complete report on the sale of tickets: Mohammad Azharuddin

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammad Azharuddin has saod that a report on the ticket sales will be given to the media as they have got nothing to hide, and the state unit will take care of those who got injured during the stampede at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad.

Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday said tough action would be taken against those selling tickets in black.

Telangana sports minister has also summoned HCA president Mohammad Azharuddin and top officials for an explanation.

“It is not as easy to conduct a match as sitting in this room and discussing. We have done nothing wrong. We are with the fans who were injured in the morning incidents, and the HCA will take care of them completely. I will give a complete report on the sale of tickets, availability and other details to the Minister and he will tell you what is correct and what is wrong,” Azharuddin said during a conference which was also attended by Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud.

Hyderabad is hosting an international match after three years.

“There are going to be problems. Yes, the public wants to see the match after a three-year gap. But, again, not all of them can do it,” said Azharuddin.

We will give all the details at the media briefing on Friday. We have nothing to hide. But, at the same time, we have to make sure the game goes forward. The Supreme Court has not given any order restraining my powers,” he added.

Four persons were injured as chaotic scenes were witnessed on Thursday at the Gymkhana ground here with hundreds of cricket lovers jostling to purchase tickets for the India-Australia T20 International match to be played in Hyderabad on September 25. Some of them had to be taken to hospital and their condition is safe, police said.