scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

I will give a complete report on the sale of tickets: Mohammad Azharuddin

HCA president Mohammad Azharuddin breaks his silence on the stampede at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad, which left several people injured.

Police personnel baton charge on cricket fans gathered to buy tickets for India vs Australia T20 match, following a stampede at Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammad Azharuddin has saod that a report on the ticket sales will be given to the media as they have got nothing to hide, and the state unit will take care of those who got injured during the stampede at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad.

Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday said tough action would be taken against those selling tickets in black.

Telangana sports minister has also summoned HCA president Mohammad Azharuddin and top officials for an explanation.

“It is not as easy to conduct a match as sitting in this room and discussing. We have done nothing wrong. We are with the fans who were injured in the morning incidents, and the HCA will take care of them completely. I will give a complete report on the sale of tickets, availability and other details to the Minister and he will tell you what is correct and what is wrong,” Azharuddin said during a conference which was also attended by Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...

Hyderabad is hosting an international match after three years.

“There are going to be problems. Yes, the public wants to see the match after a three-year gap. But, again, not all of them can do it,” said Azharuddin.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

We will give all the details at the media briefing on Friday. We have nothing to hide. But, at the same time, we have to make sure the game goes forward. The Supreme Court has not given any order restraining my powers,” he added.

Four persons were injured as chaotic scenes were witnessed on Thursday at the Gymkhana ground here with hundreds of cricket lovers jostling to purchase tickets for the India-Australia T20 International match to be played in Hyderabad on September 25. Some of them had to be taken to hospital and their condition is safe, police said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 02:47:35 pm
Next Story

Punjab Police arrest two members of ‘ISI-backed terror module’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Australia defeat India by 4 wickets, take 1-0 lead in series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 23: Latest News