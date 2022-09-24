scorecardresearch
I will back my players, she hasn’t done something outside the rules: Harmanpreet Kaur on Deepti’s dismissal of Charlotte

The whole incident divided opinions as the internet had a collective meltdown, with a plethora of reactions coming in, some standing by the decision and some against it.

Charlie Dean and Freya Davies react after losing the match. (Reuters)

The England women vs India women match ended in controversial fashion when bowler Deepti Sharma pulled out from finishing her action in the fourth ball of the 44th over as she spotted batter Charlotte Dean rush out of the crease before she had released the ball and took the bails off, handing India a 16-run win.

When asked about the controversy after the match, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, “You didn’t ask me about the first 9 dismissals. It’s part of the game I don’t think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn’t done something outside the rules.”

England cricketer Sam Billings would take to Twitter and say, “There’s surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable? Just not cricket,” while another English batter Alex Hales would take Deepti’s side and say, “It shouldn’t be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease till the ball has left the hand.”

In the match, sent in to bat, India were all out for a paltry 169 but that proved enough in the end.

India kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out in 45.4 overs at Lord’s in veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami’s farewell game.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 68 off 106 balls, while opener Smriti Mandhana was the second highest scorer, making exactly 50 runs in 79 deliveries.

Among England bowlers, medium pacer Kate Cross returned with excellent figures of 4/26, while there were two wickets apiece for Freya Kemp and Sophie Ecclestone.

Chasing the small target, England suffered a top-order batting collapse to be all out for 153 in 43.3 overs. Charlie Dean top-scored with 47, while captain Amy Jones contributed 28.

For India, the retiring Goswami took two wickets while Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad got four and two, respectively.

