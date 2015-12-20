I went through terrible times, but I’ve emerged stronger: Yuvraj Singh

The last time Yuvraj Singh donned Team India colours was in the loss to Sri Lanka in the World Twenty20 final in 2014 where he had a disastrous outing with 11 runs from 21 balls. (Source: Express File) The last time Yuvraj Singh donned Team India colours was in the loss to Sri Lanka in the World Twenty20 final in 2014 where he had a disastrous outing with 11 runs from 21 balls. (Source: Express File)

His career getting a fresh lease of life following the selection for next year’s Twenty20 matches against Australia, Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh on Sunday said he cannot wait to be back in the dressing room after going through a “really terrible” phase.

“The phase in life that I went through was really terrible and it can’t be worse. But I’ve emerged stronger,” Yuvraj said on the sidelines of a promotional programme.

“There’s always pressure to come back. Pressure is always there in International cricket. People always expect you to repeat your old performances and records,” he added.

Yuvraj, who battled cancer after his Man of the Tournament-winning performance in the 2011 World Cup triumph, said his old form would be back with time.

“I’m sure that it will come with time, with the faith I’ve from the selectors, team management and fans. I’m hopeful of getting results,” the 34-year-old said.

Keeping in mind next year’s World Twenty20 in India, Yuvraj was picked for the three T20Is in Australia at the end of January.

The last time Yuvraj donned Team India colours was in the loss to Sri Lanka in the World Twenty20 final in 2014 where he had a disastrous outing with 11 runs from 21 balls.

But Yuvraj was back to his best in the domestic circuit to send a message to the selectors.

The left-hander scored 398 runs in seven Ranji Trophy matches this season but he is in his elements in the ongoing Vijay Hazare ODI tournament with 341 runs from five matches at an average of 85.25 and a strike rate of 103.64.

“I’m out of cricket for more than one and half years and it’s difficult to motivate yourself to play domestic cricket but that’s the only way forward. I’ve been doing well in domestic cricket,” the Punjab batsman said.

Giving credit to his family, friends and ‘guruji’ (mentor), he said: “The credit goes to my family, my close friends who’re always supportive of me. My guruji keeps telling me to keep playing and ‘you can come back on top’.”

“I’ve been getting so many messages on social media and everybody wants me do well. I am very thankful and grateful to my fans. I hope to do well,” he signed off.

