‘I went into depression for a year and a half’: Amit Mishra

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Former Indian cricketer Amit Mishra made his debut for India in 2003; however, after playing just one game, the wily leg-spinner was dropped. Soon, he was no longer part of the domestic setup and eventually lost his form as well.
“I went into depression for a year and a half. I kept thinking about what my mistake was. I was playing everywhere, but the only question in my mind was that, ‘what did I do wrong?’,” said Mishra in a conversation with Aakash Chopra.
“I had played for India but got dropped. Then I was not in the Duleep Trophy. I was not in the India A team for zonals. I could not understand what was happening with me. One season went badly,” Mishra added.
From reaching one of his dream moments—making his debut in blue—to getting out of the domestic side, it took its toll on Mishra. However, he said that after going through low times, his light at the end of the tunnel came when a selector had an honest conversation with him.
“Then a selector told me that I was not performing. sat down and thought, and I understood that I was thinking of playing for India itself but not performing in domestic cricket,” Mishra stated.
Mishra eventually made his comeback to the Indian side in 2008 and went on to play 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20Is.
“I had nobody to talk to during my bad time, to be honest. I could not tell my family either. I could not discuss these things with anyone. I was on my own. But I realised that until I perform, things would not work. I was told to work on batting as well, and I did that too. I did decently well in one season, then I was picked for the Duleep Trophy. Then I realised this is how things will work. I had no godfather, so I knew I had to keep proving myself. Even my coach had told me this,” Mishra said.