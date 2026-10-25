‘I went into depression for a year and a half’: Amit Mishra

Former Indian cricketer Amit Mishra made his debut for India in 2003; however, after playing just one game, the wily leg-spinner was dropped. Soon, he was no longer part of the domestic setup and eventually lost his form as well.

“I went into depression for a year and a half. I kept thinking about what my mistake was. I was playing everywhere, but the only question in my mind was that, ‘what did I do wrong?’,” said Mishra in a conversation with Aakash Chopra.

“I had played for India but got dropped. Then I was not in the Duleep Trophy. I was not in the India A team for zonals. I could not understand what was happening with me. One season went badly,” Mishra added.