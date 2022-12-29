‘I was trying to fake it, I was trying to be happy’: Jemimah Rodrigues on her 2022 World Cup snub

Indian women’s cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has opened up about her tough time when she was dropped from India’s 2022 ODI World Cup team. The Cup was hosted by New Zealand, where India finished fifth on the points table and failed to enter the knockout stage.

Sharing her emotions with former coach WV Raman on his Youtube Channel’s show ‘Wednesdays with WV’, Jemimah said, “When I was dropped from the ODI World Cup and I was going through a very bad phase. I was not Jem at home and they knew it. I was trying to fake it for them, I was trying to be happy, show everything is good on the outside but on the inside I was hurting. Cricket is something I love the most, playing in World Cup is a dream and both those things didn’t happen.”

The snub was a setback for the middle-order batter because she had a brilliant outing in the Women’s Asia Cup, which was played a few months back. She had then emerged as the leading run-scorer of the tournament, scoring 217 runs from 8 matches.

Jemimah further added that she couldn’t sleep well at home for weeks and was getting dreadful dreams and waking up suddenly in the middle of the night.

“One day I remember my mom and dad we sat down at home all three of us were trying to be happy for each other just so that we could be strong for each other. Then I broke down and I told my dad that I think I need to take a break from cricket for few days. My dad started crying, my dad never cries. He’s like for me to go through something is fine but when I see my own daughter going through something, it’s 10,000 times worse”, she said.

Meanwhile, India’s squad for the tri-series in South Africa starting in January and the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 has been annouced.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is set to begin on February 10, with India set to begin their campaign on February 12 against Pakistan in Cape Town.

Jemimah Rodrigues has managed to retain her place in the team despite low returns in India’s 1-4 series loss to the mighty Australia. Left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani is also part of the team following her debut series against Australia. The other pace bowling options include Renuka Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar, whose inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.