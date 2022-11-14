I was terrible at dug-out’ Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Morgan, Atherton talk about the T20 World Cup final

Mark Wood on BBC podcast

We are the champions, aren’t we? We are the champions! At the MCG! It was amazing. We are on the outfield, covered in champagne. I am delighted for everyone. Absolute class. It was a tense game. We were on the edge [at the dugout]. They literally put up their bodies in line. Shaheen literally throwing himself in the end, hurting his knee. Rauf was flying around. These are fast bowlers. Amazing game.

Ben Stokes on Sky Sports

Good fun to play in there! The wicket felt as if it got harder as the ball got older. When you chase totals in a game like this, you forget the hard work that has gone before. The way Sam and others bowled to keep them for 137 was huge.

I didn’t feel under too much pressure in the run chase. I never felt it was out of our hands at all. I just tried to make sure I stayed there as long as possible. It’s easy when you have a batsman who has been there for a while. It was always under 8 per over. Then Mooen came and played those shots. Yeah, it was decent.

Everyone knows how Jos and Hales want to play. Jos kept on going.

[in the fifth over after he was beaten thrice in a row, Jos Buttler lapped Naseem Shah for a six over fine-leg]

I stood there that Naseem Shah overplay and miss. Play and miss. And [Buttler says] I can’t play him normally, so I will scoop him for a six. Ridiculous! (Laughs)

When you have the depth of this batting line-up, you know you can take it deep. We are blessed, especially in this format.

When the great man (points at Morgan standing next to him) sat down, we saw how quickly Jos managed to take control of the team. And making his own legacy. T20 winning captain, someone had that chance but blew that up (indicates Morgan, who laughs). But yeah, Jos is incredible. You shouldn’t take for granted how hard it can be to make tactical decisions in this format. 95% of his decision have been absolutely right and with the bat he has played seriously good match winning knocks.

Jos Buttler on Sky Sports

It has not sunk in. Amazing feeling really. So proud – that’s the overriding feeling. The team showed huge character. This feels a million miles after the Ireland game which was very tough to take. We peaked at the right time, stand here now as deserved champions.

As a whole we got better – bat, bowl and on the field (after Ireland game). Sam Curran has the most outstanding tournament, he has led the attack, bowled all the tough overs and we jumped on back of that. Alex Hales performance in must-win matches and who else but Ben Stokes to see us through.

I was comfortable after 10 overs. And I told someone that if he (Stokes) were playing like that in a Test match, he would drop himself! (Laughs at the nod to attacking Stokes style in Tests since he took over captaincy). But he managed to get it done in the end. Against a brilliant seam attack. The guy can soak up pressure. Moeen Ali played a good cameo as well.

I was terrible at the dug out. Liam Livingstone was sitting next to me and he was out to bat and said, “ I am never going to sit next to you!” (Laughs). There was a phase where we went 4,6,4 – that broke the back of the game.

To be holding this trophy is incredible. This is the stuff you dream about. I know it’s cheesy but its stuff you dream about. It’s amazing.

Chris Jordan on Sky Sports

In the end, I was just trying to catch Morgs (Eoin Morgan)’attention to my glass of red! Words can’t even describe the (winning feeling). It’s such a pleasure to share a dressing room with every single person, back-room staff. It was definitely going to take all 15 players to get us to the trophy.

On the semi-final against India where he bowled 3 overs at death: It started with Eoin Morgan and moved on to Jos Buttler. I would do everything that the team asks, try to perform to my best of ability. Jos is good reading at game ball-by-ball. After Sam’s over didn’t go to plan, he (Jos) wanted to what he maybe deemed as bank – I ended up bowling 3 overs on trot.

Message to the dressing room from the captain was to remember what brought us to this place, take it day. Not having to be afraid to win ugly; you can win by any means necessary.

Huge character was shown. From Alex Hales coming back to this team, Salty coming back, myself. Jos and Mott lead from that point of view and we just follow behind.

This journey for T20 world for me started in 2014, didn’t go well in 2016, then last year as well and you can tell now from my face!

Eoin Morgan on Ben Stokes at Sky

I am not going to lie but certain stages in my captaincy I took [Ben Stokes] for granted. He continued to be able to produce under pressure all the time. He would nag you : give me the ball or put me in the position where the ball is going to go or get me in the high-pressure moment. It’s a complete luxury to have someone like Stokes at your disposal.

I remember for years and years we go way and play India, against Sri Lanka, Sangakkara who has played 300 ODIs, Sachin who has played 450 ODIs. Now we have Jos who has played 100 T20s, Chris Jordan who has played 50 or more. We have a core who were happy to be ranked as favourites coming into the tournament but more importantly wanted it even more. That’s good sign for English cricket.

Adil Rashid on Sky

It feels good. I am so proud of the boys. From the position we were in the early tournament, we had self belief.

Everyone was nervous but as long as Stokes was out there, Mooed Ali, we had the firepower all the way. It’s something we would cherish for the rest of our lives. Turns to Morgan and says, “Thanks for picking me!” Lots of credit goes to Morgan for picking me, showing us the way and paving the path for us for 7-8 years.

As soon as my first few balls I bowled, I knew this pitch slower you bowl, harder it was going to be hit. So I slowed it up. I stuck to my leggies a lot more, revved it up, thinking hard and as a unit I thought we bowled magnificently. Sam Curran is a world-class player, a game changer, he has proven that in T20s against Australia and here.

Mike Atherton on Sky Sports

What did they say in the Ben Stokes documentary? Big moments find him. Perhaps it was Joe Root. Big moments do find him. It’s nice to be here and witness. From the New Zealand game on, England were the best team. They played some stunning cricket, looked powerful, good all-round side, difficult to find weakness, plenty of variety in bowling, left-arm, right-arm. There were a few nerves today. Ben started with a no-ball, first in the tournament. But they were slightly more experienced England side over a young emerging Pakistani side – that was the key.