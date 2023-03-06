‘I was pretty nervous at the start’: Delhi Capitals’ Tara Norris after five-wicket haul

Delhi Capitals’ left-arm seamer Tara Norris picked the first five-wicket haul of the Women’s Premier League against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Only player from the associate nations 🇺🇲 to be a part of the #TATAWPL First fifer of the tournament 🖐🏻👏🏻

The USA player scalped the all-important wicket of Australian star all-rounder Ellyse Perry at a crucial stage of the game, which helped the Capitals to take all two points. Norris later picked up the wickets of Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh, and Kanika Ahuja. She later came back in the end to dismiss England skipper Heather Knight.

Courtesy of her five-wicket haul, the Capitals won comfortably by 60 runs.

The 24-year-old is the only player from an associate nation in the WPL.

“It has been an amazing week, and Delhi Capitals are a fantastic team. I am happy to represent the USA and associate team as well. The first week has been absolute carnage but I loved it.”

In the first game of the double-header Sunday, it was USA's Tara Norris who bagged the Player of the Match award for her splendid 5️⃣-wicket haul 👏👏

She also said that her performance would be a big boost for associate countries and that she wanted to make associate nations proud with her performances in WPL.

On her five-wicket haul, she said, “It was a bit of a blur. I was pretty nervous at the start, but the plans were pretty clear. I did not realize that it was fifer until someone told me so. It is my first fifer in T20 cricket, so happy.”

When asked how she would celebrate her achievement with her teammates, the 24-year-old revealed they would dance to a popular Punjabi song by Daler Mehendi.

The 24-year-old left-arm seamer was the only player from the Associate nations to interest the franchises at the auction, despite the rule that a player from such a country could be added to the eleven in addition to the four overseas players.

Among her favourite cricketers are MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Stuart Broad, Sam Curran.