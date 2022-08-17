scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

I was out for 2 months but team hasn’t forgotten what I have done for 2 years: KL Rahul

Just like Kuldeep and Chahar are making comebacks, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, and Mohammed Siraj have been part of the ODI set-up for the last six months.

By: PTI |
August 17, 2022 10:06:06 pm
KL Rahul has had his share of injuries and the latest was surgery after being detected with a sports hernia. Credit : (File)

Injuries haven’t been kind to K L Rahul but, as he got ready to lead India in one more series, he couldn’t thank the team management enough for remembering his contribution in last two years while he was out for last two months.

“You might be out for two months but they haven’t forgotten what you have done for the team and the country in the last two-three years Players actually thrive in such an environment,” the Indian captain said on the eve of the first ODI against Zimbabwe. He feels that the Indian team management has been able to create an environment that can bridge the gap during the transformation from a good to great player.

“It is this kind of environment that can help a player transform from being a good player to a great player, playing a lot more match-winning innings for his team,” said Rahul, who has a fantastic average of 46 plus and five hundreds, after 42 games.”It is very important for a player to get the backing of selectors, coach and captain.

It gives you so much confidence that your mindset is clear and you can focus on the things that are necessary. It becomes easy for players that your support group is backing you,” the stylish right-hander added. Rahul has had his share of injuries and the latest was surgery after being detected with a sports hernia.”Injuries are part of the sport and that part hasn’t been too kind to me, but it’s part of the journey, and you got to take the good and the bad,” Rahul added. He was missing from the national team dressing room for some time after being ruled out before the start of the T20I home series against South Africa in June.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...Premium
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...Premium
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

“I have been out for two months, and just to get back to the dressing room and have that chat and laughter around the group, is great.”
Never tried to be someone I am not

Originality is very important, and Rahul believes that in his short tenure as leader, he has tried to be himself and let others in the team maintain their own individually.”I can’t go out there and be someone else. Then I won’t be fair to myself, to the team, or to the game. I try and be myself and let the other players be themselves as they want,” Rahul said when asked if he had tried to follow the footsteps of the great MS Dhoni.

“I can’t even compare myself with these guys (MSD), their numbers and achievement are far greater in terms of what they have done for the country, and I don’t think any name could be taken in the same breath,” he reminded everyone.”… And this is my second series as captain, and obviously, I have played under him and learned a lot from him as a player. As you have been playing for so many years, you will pick some good qualities from these guys.”

Advertisement

Managing a diverse bowling attack When you have a few players, who have played a lot and with some making comebacks from injuries, it becomes imperative that the skipper manages the pack well.

“Myself, Kuldeep and Deepak (Chahar), we were all at NCA (for rehab) and were all preparing for this series.”So I know they have prepared well and they know what they need to do. For me, it’s about managing them and giving them that confidence, allow them to express themselves, and have that freedom to do what they want to do,” the skipper said. Rahul understands that it’s a challenge he would relish as a skipper.

“It will be (challenging) for any leader as to how good you are in managing your players and bringing the best out of them. “Everybody is in a different place in their careers, and few of us have come back from injuries, few have played a lot of cricket and how do you manage their bodies and how do you manage mindset and nervousness of guys who are coming after a long break, and those are challenges as a leader,” he accepted the issues that could be tricky.

Advertisement

Just like Kuldeep and Chahar are making comebacks, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, and Mohammed Siraj have been part of the ODI set-up for the last six months.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Avesh, Siraj, and Prasidh have been playing continuously since the start of IPL. It is about a little bit of managing their bodies and a few strategies and sitting and speaking with them,” said Rahul while stressing that his job will be to marry the individual goals and plans with the collective team strategy.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 10:06:06 pm

Most Popular

1

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

2

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

3

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

4

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

5

Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Featured Stories

Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Puri Rohingya announcement: Why this goes against the stance of the the B...
Puri Rohingya announcement: Why this goes against the stance of the the B...
Close to RSS, BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan elevated to CEC
Close to RSS, BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan elevated to CEC
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’

Premium
Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?
Explained

Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free
Opinion

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Durand Cup 2022
In pics | Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC beat FC Goa in opener
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 17: Latest News