‘I was crying’: Dhruv Jurel reveals his emotional reaction after 20 lakh IPL bid

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. The franchise bought him for a base price of ₹20 lakhs in 2022. In an interview with former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, Jurel recalled crying when the Royals raised the paddle for him and mentioned that his relatives always asked when he would play in the showpiece event.

“Nobody bid for me when my name came up for the first time. I started getting calls from home, and a lot was going on in my mind. RR raised their paddle when my name came up for the second time. I was crying; I was in tears. Even my relatives would not ask when I would play for India. They only asked when I would play in the IPL. I thought, now I will tell all my relatives that I will play in the IPL,” Jurel told Chopra’s YouTube channel.