Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
‘I was considered as a failed captain’: Virat Kohli on not winning ICC trophies

Kohli says bringing a cultural change in the Indian cricket team will always be a matter of pride for him.

Virat KohliIndia's Virat Kohli bats during the third one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram, India, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
In the RCB Podcast Season 2, Virat Kohli said that even after reaching the semifinal and finals of the ICC tournaments, he has been tipped as a “failed captain.”

Kohli relinquished the captaincy from all formats last year.

“Look, you play to win tournaments. I captained in Champions Trophy 2017 (reached the final), 2019 WOrld CUp (reached the semifinal), I captained in World Test Championship (reached the final), and T20 World Cup in 2021 (failed to qualify for the knockouts). After three (four) ICC tournaments, I was considered as a failed captain,” said Kohli.

Kohli said bringing a cultural change in the Indian cricket team will always be a matter of pride for him.

Read |MS Dhoni’s message to Virat Kohli: ‘When you are expected to be strong and looked at as a strong individual people forget to ask how are you doing’

“I never judged myself from that point of view; what we ended up achieving as a team and as a cultural change that always going to be a matter of pride for me.

“A tournament happens for a certain period of time but a culture happens over a long period of time and for that you need consistency for that you need more characters than just winning a tournament.”

“I won a World Cup as a player. I won the Champions Trophy as a player. I have been part of the team that has won five Test maces. If you look at that point of view there have been people, who have never won a World Cup,” he added.

Kohli also spoke about how lucky he was to be part of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning side.

“To be honest, I was lucky enough to be part of that 2011 team. And what led to my selection was also amazing because I had a great run of great scores, and I ended up being with the team.

Sachin Tendulkar was playing in his sixth World Cup, and that was the one he won. I was able to be a part of the team for the first time, and I ended up being part of the winning side.

“I am looking back at things that I am grateful for not what has gone wrong in my career. I am not mad for my trophy cabinet to be full,” he said.

Kohli has played 106 Tests, 271 ODIs and 115 T20Is for India in a career spanning 15 years scoring over 25000 international runs.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-02-2023 at 10:09 IST
