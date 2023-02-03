“I want to play Tests for India” Avesh Khan eyes India comeback after 35 wickets this season

As Andhra took a 151-run first-innings lead, Madhya Pradesh coach Chandrakant Pandit had a long hard chat with his players in the dressing room. If Madhya Pradesh wished to retain their title, they needed some extraordinary fight back.

“We had a long session on the third day and Pandit sir was clear that if we want to play like a champion team (MP are defending champions) then we need to get them out within 100 runs so that batsmen get a chance to score at least 250 runs. To prove that we are indeed a champion team, we wanted to do it somehow; luckily it went as we planned,” Avesh Khan said.

It was Avesh who walked that talk. Much depended on him if MP were to wrest back the initiative from Andhra, who had taken a 151-run lead. Avesh’s 4 for 24 helped bundle out Andhra for 93 in the second innings. Needing 245 on the final day to win, MP rode on the positive start from the openers Yash Dubey (58) and Himanshu Mantri (31) and valuable contributions from Rajat Patidar (55) and Shubham Sharma (40), they won by five wickets to enter the semi-finals.

Khan hopes that his performance will help his India comeback. He has played five ODI’s and 15 T20Is for India but has gone down the pecking order.

But good days seem to be around the corner. The other day the India’s coach Rahul Dravid conveyed a message to him through a selector that he is close to making a comeback.

“Twice I was ruled out because I was not feeling well. People might judge that on a few occasions I went expensive but in today’s cricket 6 out of ten times bowlers have a bad day. I’m not complaining or giving excuses but that’s the truth. Now I have forgotten everything; instead I’m living in the present. When selection happens it will happen. Performing is in my hand and selection is not. So I have stopped thinking about it,” Khan said when asked about India’s call-up.

It wasn’t as if he didn’t speak to the team management or selectors. They all said his name is in their list and that he is not far away. That there was nothing wrong with his bowling but the team has no vacancy for a pacer.

However, the Indore pacer is now eying for a Test call. He has taken 35 wickets this season thus far.

“I have played for India with white ball but I want to represent the Indian Test team and for that I’m working hard. I knew I needed to step up for MP because how many times do we see a team trailing bouncing to win matches in Ranji Trophy. If I’m good I need to stand up and take the responsibility of taking my team through. It was a complete team effort and we played like a team today,” says Avesh Khan.