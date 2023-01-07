I want to learn the no look six from you: Suryakumar Yadav tells Dewald Brevis

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians on Saturday released a video on their YouTube channel where teammates Suryakumar Yadav and South Africa’s Dewald Brevis were having a candid conversation.

Yadav is one of the most innovative batters playing the game today, with his wide array of unorthodox shots dissected throughout the world. Here, however, he was seen asking 19-year-old Brevis to teach him the no look sixes.

“I’m just trying to copy you sometimes. The way you bat. You have to teach me one thing. How do you do that no-look shot, no-look six? I just want to learn that from you,” Surya told Brevis who in October scored 162 runs off just 57 balls in the CSA T20 Challenge.

“I would love to. It would be an honour, but I would love to learn lots of shots from you as well. I want to tell you a funny story of this. My no-look just happens. It’s weird. I don’t know. It just happens. I always felt that if I keep my head down it helps. And then it just happens,” Brevis replied.

Surya even asked the Proteas prodigy what he had in the morning on the day he hit that 162 to which, Brevis replied, “I had my normal omelette in the morning”

He then went on to add, “I just had another normal day. It just happened. I didn’t even realize what I was doing in that moment. I think everything just happened while in that moment. I played every ball at its own time. Ball by ball I tried that. And then at the end, I told one guy ‘I’m going to try to hit and hit every ball for six now’, and he said ‘looks like you have been doing that in this whole innings. It just happened. It was a moment thing. It was a special innings I must say.”