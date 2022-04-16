‘I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers’: Harbhajan Singh

Former India legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is now a Rajya Sabha member, has made an announcement on Saturday that he will contribute his Rajya Sabha salary to the daughters of farmers for their education and welfare. Harbhajan is among five who have been sent to the Rajya Sabha by Punjab’s newly elected AAP government.

The Turbanator, who hails from Punjab’s Jalandhar, took to Twitter and wrote,” As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers for their education & welfare. I’ve joined to contribute to the betterment of our nation and will do everything I can. Jai Hind.”

As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers for their education & welfare. I’ve joined to contribute to the betterment of our nation and will do everything I can. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 16, 2022

Bhajji, who was elected unopposed as a member of the upper house, had said that he will promote sports as he has been entrusted a responsibility that he will fulfil sincerely.

The 41-year old cricketer had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December 2021. He represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is – picking up 417, 269 and 25 wickets respectively. In an international career that lasted from 1998 to 2016, the off-spinner had some memorable moments and was a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup-winning squad.