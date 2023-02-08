‘I want Rishabh Pant to recover so that I can go and slap him’: Kapil Dev’s tough fatherly love

India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant remains on the road to recovery after being sidelined due to injuries sustained in a horrific car crash on December 30.

However, former India World Cup-winning captain and cricket legend Kapil Dev has shown some tough love towards the southpaw and said that he wants to slap Pant as soon as he recovers from the injuries.

Stating that he loves Pant, Kapil expressed his unhappiness with the car accident and said that the wicketkeeper’s injury caused a disbalance in the team.

And like parents have the right to slap children when they make mistakes, Kapil wants to do the same to Pant after he has recovered.

“I have a lot of love for him. I want him to recover so that I can go and slap him and tell him to look after himself. Because of your accident, the entire team is in tatters. I love him, but I am also angry at him. Why do such youngsters of today’s times make such mistakes? There should be a slap for it,” Dev said.

“First blessings, that he gets all the love in the world, may the almighty give him good health. First that, but after that, like parents have this responsibility to slap the children if they make mistakes,” he added.

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday also gave a glimpse of his road to recovery as he posted an Instagram story for his fans.

Expressing gratitude, the 25-year-old batter wrote, “Never knew just being able to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed.”

Earlier, the 25-year old also gave an update on his surgery pertaining to a ligament tear. “I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes,” Pant wrote on Twitter. “I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support.”

Pant further added, “From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field.”