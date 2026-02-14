‘I Want Rain’: Former Pakistan cricketer’s wish ahead of his team’s T20 World Cup showdown with India

India and Pakistan have begun their campaigns strongly.
After weeks of uncertainty following Pakistan’s boycott threat, India will take on their arch-rivals in a group-stage match of the T20 World Cup in Colombo on Sunday. While millions of spectators are eagerly anticipating the tie — and millions of dollars are riding on the high-stakes clash – at least one person is hoping it will be washed out.

Basit Ali, the former Pakistan cricketer, said he will pray that rain washes out the crucial Group A match on Sunday.

Both teams have begun their campaigns strongly, winning their opening two matches. India secured victories over the United States and Namibia, while Pakistan overcame the Netherlands and the USA in their first outings.

The build-up to the clash, however, was clouded by uncertainty. Pakistan had initially threatened to boycott the fixture in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were barred from participating in the tournament after failing to play their scheduled matches in India. The standoff was eventually resolved, with Pakistan withdrawing the boycott and confirming they would go ahead with the match against India.

When asked about his prediction about the match on A-Sports, Ali said: “Meri toh dua hai Allah Ta’ala baarish kar de (My prayer is that Allah Ta’ala makes it rain.)”

Ali insisted that he wasn’t scared that Pakistan would lose the match, but wished for rain to play spoilsport because ‘both teams get a point each’. When the interviewer said he ‘wanted a full match’, Ali repeated: “I want rain.”

According to AccuWeather, the forecast for Colombo on Sunday is ‘cloudy with a few showers,’ with a 93% chance of rain. Showers are expected at various points throughout the day.

Rain chances are projected to drop to 9% later in the evening, which could mean clear conditions during match time. However, persistent rain earlier in the day may delay the start due to a wet outfield. Thunderstorms are also possible, with a 26% chance forecast, and total rainfall is expected to reach around 12.1 mm.

Ali has been critical of Pakistan’s performance in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan were given a mighty scare by the Netherlands in the tournament opener before Faheem Ashraf rescued them and helped them to a three-wicket victory with three balls to spare.

“Pakistan bach gaya bhai! (Pakistan just about survived). When Shaheen Shah Afridi is called in to bat, you can imagine what Pakistan’s batting did in that game. Bad batsmanship by the middle order, especially Babar Azam, Nawaz and Shadab Khan. These are experienced players. They have played not just in leagues across the world, but also in the Pakistan Super League. Today, they did not become heroes for Pakistan; they ended up being zeroes,” Ali had said.

“Who is a match-changer in the Pakistan team? What are you going to say to a country’s fans who get happy when a wicket falls just because it means that Babar Azam will come to bat? But then Babar comes and goes. Today’s star for Pakistan was Faheem Ashraf, who came in at No 8. Baaki batsman chanafali bech rahe the kya? (Were the rest of the batters selling peanuts?)”

