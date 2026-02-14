‘I Want Rain’: Former Pakistan cricketer’s wish ahead of his team’s T20 World Cup showdown with India

After weeks of uncertainty following Pakistan’s boycott threat, India will take on their arch-rivals in a group-stage match of the T20 World Cup in Colombo on Sunday. While millions of spectators are eagerly anticipating the tie — and millions of dollars are riding on the high-stakes clash – at least one person is hoping it will be washed out.

Basit Ali, the former Pakistan cricketer, said he will pray that rain washes out the crucial Group A match on Sunday.

Both teams have begun their campaigns strongly, winning their opening two matches. India secured victories over the United States and Namibia, while Pakistan overcame the Netherlands and the USA in their first outings.