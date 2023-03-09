scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
‘Forget the high five, give me a hug’: Usman Khawaja reveals what he told Cameron Green after scoring ton in 4th Test

Australia were 255 for four at stumps. Opener Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green were batting on 104 and 49 respectively at the close of play.

Ahmedabad: Australian batter Usman Khawaja celebrates after scoring a century during the 1st day of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Australian opener Usman Khawaja has revealed he told Cameron Green to hug him after he got to his century on day one of the fourth Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speaking after the game Khawaja said, “It was a mental battle more than anything else. You need to keep doing it for a long time. I had the helmet in my right hand, I told him (Green) just give me a hug, instead of a high five (following his century). I have no superstitions, I stretched a bit in the morning and I was ready to go.

“A lot of emotion in that. It has been a long journey, getting a hundred. As an Australian, you always want to do that. It’s very special. Travis Head took the new ball down. He was smacking them. Was pretty good to watch that from the other end. It was such a nice wicket, I didn’t want to give my wicket away,” he added.

After skipper Steve Smith opted to bat, Australia were off to a good start with the duo of Khawaja and Travis Head adding 61 runs for the first wicket.

R Ashwin gave India their first breakthrough when he dismissed Head for 32. In between Smith’s dismissal by Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami bowled Marnus Labuschagne (3) and Peter Handscomb (17) with two beautiful deliveries.

India lead the series 2-1.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 17:17 IST
