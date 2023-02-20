‘I told Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq to drop me and play Sarfaraz Ahmed,’ claims Mohammad Rizwan

Interesting developments across the border in Pakistan cricket. For a while now, Mohammad Rizwan vs Sarfaraz Ahmed has been one of those contentious issues, especially after the former player Sikander Bakht’s statement that he heard in the grapevine that Rizwan had told a team-mate in the past that “I will never let Sarfaraz come back into the Pakistan team”.

In the last series against New Zealand, after four years in the wilderness, Sarfaraz made a comeback, and won the man of the match series for his 355 runs at 83.75 average.

Rizwan claimed in an interview to Cricket Pakistan that he had told the team management to drop him, and select Sarfaraz.

“You can ask the head coach Saqlain Mushtaq what I told him after the end of the England Test series,” Rizwan told Cricket Pakistan. “I was happy to see Sarfaraz perform because that is what I wanted. I personally thought that since I wasn’t able to perform, I didn’t deserve to play in the next series.”

He also detailed out the events, claiming there were a couple of other players who witnessed the interaction.

“I went to the coach and captain myself and told them that you can drop me because I haven’t performed. Two players are witnesses to this conversation.”

“Sarfaraz has been performing in domestic cricket and deserves his chance now,” Rizwan said. “So I was happy to see Sarfaraz perform because I asked for his inclusion. Whoever performs best for Pakistan deserves to play.”

Both players were pitted against each other in the public imagination after the former player and selector Sikander Bakht had claimed that Rizwan will never let Sarfaraz play again.

“Sarfaraz will not play now. Our cricket community is quite small, so we get to know a lot of things. A cricketer who does programmes with us told us that Rizwan said, “main Sarfaraz ko kabhi aane nahi doonga” (I won’t let Sarfaraz return to the Pakistan team). That’s because when Sarfaraz was there, he didn’t let Rizwan play. So now it’s the opposite. This is what I have heard. I might be wrong,” Bakht had once told Geo Super.

Rizwan also said he never gets demotivated when dropped from a team. “I was never hurt when I was benched during PSL in the past. I thought they were honest with the team, and it was the team’s requirement at the time to keep me on the bench,” he said. Rizwan was benched as Karachi Kings chose to play Chadwick Walton.

When Sarfaraz made a stunning Test comeback, his mentor and the owner of PSL team Quetta Gladiators had shared some insights with The Indian Express.

“The best thing and most surprising is that all through these four years, even at his darkest moment, Saifi didn’t badmouth anyone. He really doesn’t have a mean bone in his body. I knew it, of course, but thought circumstances were like that; he might rant but he never did. He was down and I would see his anger occasionally on the field when he was captaining a club or PSL (Pakistan Super League) team, but he would never quite show it; it would fade out soon