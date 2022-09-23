scorecardresearch
“I thought I would be sent home” When Matthew Hayden fired a rocket in Nagpur into a train that made him fear

Matthew Hayden shared a hilarious story about his experience in Nagpur, the venue for the second T20 between India and Australia.

Hayden set the context first, bringing up the 2005 triumph when Australia crushed India by 342 runs in Nagpur in a Test to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The episode occurred in the celebrations.

“I can tell this story now as it’s more than 10 years!” He started on air on Star Sports.

Hayden said he came out in the night from the team hotel to lit up a firecracker: a rocket. It wiggled out of control and took a completely different route than what he had anticipated.

“It took off into a house. It was an open building (under construction). it went through the house and into a train! I thought I was going to be sent home. Luckily no one was hurt and I did go home (without any punishment). It was a week and a prayer!” Hayden folds his hands with a big smile.

