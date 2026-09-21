‘I think we should let Sanju Samson be’: Anjum Chopra

Sanju Samson or Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: a debate that has resurfaced after the Indian Premier League 2026 season. After being in and out of the side midway through the T20 World Cup, the former found the right spot as an opener and became the Player of the Tournament. Samson followed it up with a decent IPL. Meanwhile, the teenager Sooryavanshi has already played some blistering knocks during the U-19 cricket tournaments and won the Orange Cap in the IPL.

After being dropped from the tour to Zimbabwe, Samson is back in the side against Afghanistan in the recently concluded series, where he scored a couple of half-centuries. Former Indian women’s cricketer Anjum Chopra said that Samson should be allowed to play freely, and before Sooryavanshi gets his turn, other players have also worked hard.