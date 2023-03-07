scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
‘I think strike rate is over-rated’: KL Rahul

KL Rahul led LSG had an impressive debut season in the league as they reached the playoffs in IPL 2022.

KL Rahul. (Screengrab/BCCI)
KL Rahul’s form has been widely debated over the past few weeks. After a string of low scores and underwhelming performances, Rahul was dropped from the Test team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In his last 10 Test innings, Rahul averaged a dismal 12.5 with no score above 25. His sequence of scores read 8, 10, 12, 22, 23, 10, 2, 20, 17, and 1, raising questions about his place in the playing XI.

With just about three weeks left until the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rahul spoke at the jersey launch event of his franchise. He opined that ‘strike rates’ in the shortest format of the game should not be obsessed about and ‘strike-rate obsession’ needs to be avoided.

“I think the strike rate is over-rated. But it depends upon the demand, like if you chase 140 – you don’t need to go with 200 strike rate – it depends upon the current situation,” he said at the event.

LSG had an impressive debut season in the league as they reached the playoffs.

They secured the services of KL Rahul and made him the joint-richest player in the league’s history by purchasing him for Rs. 17 crores outside the auction pool.

In 109 matches in the T20 league, the opening batter has scored 3889 runs at an average of 48.01 and a strike rate of 136.22.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 15:49 IST
