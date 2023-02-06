scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
‘I think people saw the best of the BBL this season’: League’s GM feels condensed season reason behind rising numbers

A major takeaway from the analytics comes from the fact that the final games didn't feature the likes of Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, who joined the Australia Test squad in India.

Perth Scorches after winning the BBL trophy. (Perth Scorchers)

An average of 15,892 attended the non-finals Big Bash League 12 games, while that number soared to over 25,000 for the five finals.

The 2022/23 season saw a rising interest in the league and may as well have been its best ever version per Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s GM of the BBL.

“We feel like a shorter season is going to be even better again. I think people saw the best of the BBL this season, being able to bring it back by a week or so – the end of season – will allow the overseas players to stay a bit longer, and will hopefully enable the best players to take part and I think in this situation we’d love fans to be really desperate to see as much BBL as they can,” Dobson told  SEN 1170.

Dobson further added, “I think crowds are always going to be your key health metric, I think the strength of the broadcast comes off the energy for the crowd. We have some metrics we put around that and this season was the equal most number of close matches ever in the BBL.”

“They’re all the indicators, but ultimately from our perspective crowds are the key and we were delighted with the way our clubs were able to connect with our fans and bring people into the grounds.”

Dobson added that with the presence of the international Australia stars, the tournament would be an even bigger success. “Getting the best players out there is always part of the mix of the BBL season and if we can find a way for the biggest name Australian players to get out there we always will”.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 15:26 IST
