Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

I just try to stay in my zone and play the game: Suryakumar Yadav

"I love playing the sweep shot, to the spinners as well as to the fast bowlers," Suryakumar Yadav talks about his favourite shot.

Suryakumar YadavSuryakumar Yadav was the star of India vs Hong Kong game.

India will be facing Pakistan on Sunday for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led team is unbeaten as of now and will be looking to continue its winning run. The focus will be on Mr 360, Suryakumar Yadav who smashed 68 runs in just 26 balls against Hong Kong and will be hoping to repeat the feat against Pakistan on Sunday.

Talking about his batting on Star Sports show ‘Follow the Blues’ he said, “When I was growing up, there have been lots of talks regarding the India-Pakistan game and people say it’s the greatest rivalry, but when I or anyone go on the ground, it’s like we are playing just another game. When we enter the field, all our preparations, all our routines, what we have been doing for any other game, it just reflects on the ground. So, when I go on the ground, it’s all the same. I don’t think what rivalry has been happening and what the expectations from outside etc. are. So, I just try to stay in my zone and play the game.”

He also added, “For me, I think my preparations have always been on top. What I have done in the last three-four years with my game; go sit in the room and watch my batting again and again. Just try and stay one step ahead of any other team. So, I feel that the preparations have always been on top, and these things have helped me till now and I will follow that again and again.”

The swashbuckling batsman spoke about his favourite shot and  stated, “I love playing the sweep shot, to the spinners as well as to the fast bowlers; whenever I feel I have to play that, but its need of the hour to play everywhere on the ground and so I just try and be myself.”

“I think with the way cricket is going on, I used to play the same way in Ranji Trophy. Obviously, not sweeping around the fast bowler, playing the scoop. But my game, my mind-set was the same when I was playing red ball as well. It’s same for all three formats. It doesn’t change from a T20 to a one-day. So, my mind-set remains the same, I try and express myself as much as I can. And with the way things were panned at that moment, I just wanted to be a little different. So, I tried a few strokes in the nets, started watching my batting again and again, where I can excel and what areas I can improvise more, so those are the things that really helped me and I started practising that in the net sessions and it all went well during the game. So, really happy with the way things are going”, he signed off.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 04:31:47 pm
