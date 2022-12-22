scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

I think I just ran out of gas: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades talks about his fall during the IPL Mega Auction

Edmeades, a London resident, has a 36-year-long career as an auctioneer. In 2018, the BCCI appointed him for the IPL auctions, replacing Richard Madley.

In the post titled, "Hugh Edmeades is READY - ARE YOU?", Edmeades talks about what happened on that day in Bengaluru. (Twitter/Indian Premier League)

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades who collapsed on stage during the 2022 IPL Mega auction, is back to head the IPL mini auction in Kochi on Friday, a Twitter post shared by the Indian Premier League revealed.

In the post titled, “Hugh Edmeades is READY – ARE YOU?”, Edmeades talks about what happened on that day in Bengaluru. “My fall came totally out of the blue in Bengaluru. In 2,700 auctions I have never fallen off the stage in my life. I am fine now, no recurrence. I think I was just physically unprepared. Not enough sleep, not enough food. I think I just ran out of gas. I felt it coming on and I thought I would have a break after I have sold Hasaranga but the next thing I knew I was being picked off the floor. That was unexpected. Touching wood, I am very fit, thank you,” he said in the video.

After Edmeades had collapsed, Charu Sharma, the veteran commentator and presenter took over the reins of the auction for the rest of Day 1 before Edmeades returned in the tail end of the 2nd day and finished selling the remaining players.

Edmeades, a London resident, has a 36-year-long career as an auctioneer. In 2018, the BCCI appointed him for the IPL auctions, replacing Richard Madley.

A total of 405 cricketers will compete to fill 87 slots in the 10 franchises at the 2023 auction. For the first time, the BCCI has permitted live video-conferencing between team management staff from the auction table. Teams are allowed a budget of Rs 95 crore before retention.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘New Delhi International...
UPSC Key- December 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘New Delhi International...
Why dropping Kuldeep Yadav is insensible, insensitive, and lacks vision
Why dropping Kuldeep Yadav is insensible, insensitive, and lacks vision
Buybacks: Why Sebi is phasing out the stock exchange route and how it imp...
Buybacks: Why Sebi is phasing out the stock exchange route and how it imp...
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...

The IPL auction will take place in Kochi with all-rounders like Stokes and Australia’s Cameron Green, among others, expected to make big bucks with several teams hoping to bid big on them.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 10:48:13 pm
Next Story

The Number’s Game | Winter Session may conclude tomorrow: How productive were our MPs this time?

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 22: Latest News
close