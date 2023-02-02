He plays an opportunity more in 50-over cricket than in T20s: Ravi Shastri backs Umran Malik for 2023 World Cup

Indian former coach Ravi Shastri believes that Umran Malik can get more opportunities in ODI cricket than in T20 cricket on Wednesday.

Speaking on commentary during the third T20I between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad Shastri said, “I think he plays an opportunity more in 50-over cricket than in T20s. And with the amount of cricket that is being played, he will always be in the mix because there could be injuries cropping up and any time.”

Umran Malik comes into the attack and Michael Bracewell is bowled for 8 runs. A beauty of a delivery from Umran

“There is a deadline to announce your side for the World Cup. The fitness of players will be the key. That’s why this IPL will be crucial to see how they (bowlers) take the load,” he added.

Umran Malik has picked up two wickets in the game helping India bowl out New Zealand bowl out for 66 helping India win by a massive 168 runs.

Congratulations to Team India who register their biggest T20I victory by margin of runs

Shastri also spoke about the value of injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah on the AIR and said, “You would want Bumrah back, really because he is magical. He is a star. His back in the side fully fit will really lift this Indian team.”

“And Hardik is such a key component. His bowling for India makes this team a different side. India has got a great record at home. The boys are fit – Bumrah – it can make a big difference. You’ve got variety in Arshdeep as well, Kuldeep and Chahal have bowled well. Washington Sundar is threatening all the time so it’s a good bunch,” he added.

India won the three-match T20I series against New Zealand 2-1.