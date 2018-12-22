‘I stay in a bus and don’t have a home’: MS Dhoni replies to a young fan

Former India captain MS Dhoni has had several interesting conversations with his daughter Ziva which keep surfacing on social media. In yet another such instance Dhoni is seen having an interesting conversation with a little girl where he reveals that his residence is on a bus. This was after the girl asked Dhoni where he stays, and the cricketer replied: “in a bus”. Since Dhoni retired from Test cricket, the former captain has been making for lost time with his family.

While Dhoni is mostly staying away from cricket several former cricketers have questioned his decision to skip domestic cricket.

However, former India captain Kapil Dev heaped praise on Dhoni and said, “MS Dhoni is the greatest player India has ever produced.”

“He played 90 Tests and then said let’s give a chance to the youngsters. Dhoni did that and hats off to him for putting his country before himself,” India Today quoted him as saying.