‘I shut out the noise’: Sanju Samson on negative comments after match-winning 57

“Main WiFi off kar deta hu (I switch the WiFi off),” quips Sanju Samson, on being asked how he reacts to negative comments.

This was not the first instance of the Indian wicketkeeper-batter’s wit sparking a wave of laughter during a press conference. It was also not the first instance of Samson justifying his selection in the Indian team — battling waves of criticism in the process.

That he effectively took India to a successful defence of the T20 World Cup crown earlier this year – with match-winning knocks in the quarter-final, semi-final and final – was reduced to little consequence when he accumulated merely 43 runs in his last five T20Is. Yet, upon being re-integrated into the team for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, Samson showcased his value with a 22-ball 57 on Tuesday.