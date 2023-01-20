‘Go back to training, delete it, find out what you did wrong’: Brett Lee’s tips to Arshdeep after no balls record vs Sri Lanka

“Arshdeep Singh completely lost it in that T20 game against Sri Lanka,” said former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee. Lee analysed Arshdeep’s five no-balls stint in a single game against Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Pune earlier this month.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Brett Lee said, “I saw India’s Arshdeep Singh completely lose it in that T20 game against Sri Lanka only a few days ago. He bowled no ball after no ball after no ball. In fact 5 no balls in that game. It would be a hard pill to swallow for him. He only bowled two overs conceding 37 runs. He was returning to the eleven after being sidelined because of an injury. He overstepped three times in a row in his second over now I know that’s not a hat trick a bowler wants to celebrate against his name.”

“Now I think sometimes when you come back after an injury, a bowler can lose rhythm trying too hard and can run in too quickly. They lose their shape and momentum as they stride the overstep the mark. It’s tough because you want to achieve that dream of taking wickets and also keep the captain happy,” he added.

Brett Lee’s advice for the young left-arm seamer was, “One thing, I do know about Arshdeep, yes he went through a tough time he has the goods to back it up. If I was him my advice to him would- go back to training, delete it, find out what he did wrong and learn from that mistake and the next time you are under pressure go back to your training and back yourself 100 per cent.”

Speaking about bowlers’ mindset Brett Lee said, “No ball is a bowler’s worst enemy. Nothing costs a bowler more mental agony and embarrassment than a no-ball because you not only have to bowl an extra delivery, but the next ball you give the batsman the license to the batter to do whatever he/she wants goddam free-hit. It’s a dagger through the bowler’s heart. Rhythm is a funny thing.”

“A bowler can do magic when he/she has it but it makes you look hapless and hopeless once that rhythm is lost, A no-ball can do so much damage to the bowler’s psych self-doubt and panic can also set in,” Lee concludes.