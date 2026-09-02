‘I said, You are my favourite cricketer’: Boycott reveals conversation with Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is one of cricket’s premier all-rounders. He has been in good form for India, playing an important role with the ball when the pitch turns and adding valuable runs at number six in the red-ball format. Former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott heaped praise on Jadeja.

“Jadeja, he bowls beautifully; his fielding is electric, and he can bat, gets his head down and bats properly. And he is a handsome so-and-so. I met him for the first time recently,” Boycott said on the Stick to Cricket podcast.

Last year I went to India, and I met him. I said, ‘You are my favourite cricketer. ‘ He said, ‘ No way,’ and I said, ‘Definitely.’ Very handsome and a nice lad. Just a good cricketer, isn’t he? All-round cricketer,” he added.