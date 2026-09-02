‘I said, You are my favourite cricketer’: Boycott reveals conversation with Jadeja

"He's a top player and does everything I like about a cricketer - energy, smiles, tough underneath, and competitive," Boycott said

By: Sports Desk
3 min readSep 2, 2026 03:42 PM IST
JadejaRavindra Jadeja in action. (FILE photo)
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