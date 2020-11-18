‘I relied on the practice nets’: When 23-year-old Justin Langer gets typed reply from Sir Don

Justin Langer wrote to Sir Don in 1994, just after his Test debut. (FILE)

An interesting piece of correspondence between young Justin Langer and the legendary Sir Donald Bradman has become public after a new book has published it. Cricket The Aussie Way!, released on Wednesday, is based on Langer’s sharing life advice to budding cricketers based on his cricketing experience.

The two letters in the book were revealed by cricket.com.au, one of which was written by 23-year-old Langer in 1994 and the other one was Bradman’s typed reply to the emerging cricketer.

Langer, who donned the green baggy for 105 Test matches, scored 7696 runs at an average of 45.3 and is still considered as one of the best left-handed Test batsmen Australia have produced. Seeking advice from “Dear Sir Don”, he wrote, “I feel a little shy about writing this letter but I felt that you may be able to offer me a little advice which may help me achieve my goal of becoming a very successful Australian Test cricketer.”

On the fringe of the Test team, a young Justin Langer sought advice from the greatest ever – Don Bradman! And Sir Don replied! Full story: https://t.co/5SJHYFFOSV pic.twitter.com/TsGta3Rtdv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 18, 2020

The former opener also asked how Bradman would mentally prepare in his playing days and, more specifically, how he can better face medium-pace bowlers.

Bradman, who was 86-year-old then, sent a typed reply to the young Aussie cricketer within a day,” You flatter me by suggesting that an old octogenarian like me can help with your cricket.”

He also asked Langer to read his book ‘The Art of Cricket’ and said that his success was largely down to “natural ability”, although his fitness regimen also helped.

Bradman, who averaged 99.94 in Test cricket, also said the key to his success was his ability to concentrate and “impose my will on the bowler”.

“I did not take any measures … other than live a normal and sensible non-smoking and non-drinking career,” he wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.