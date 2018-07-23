I plan in advance before visiting a new country, says Jasprit Bumrah

India’s bowler Jasprit Bumrah suffered a thumb injury in the T20 series against Ireland. (Source: AP) India’s bowler Jasprit Bumrah suffered a thumb injury in the T20 series against Ireland. (Source: AP)

Jasprit Bumrah has more than just the Test series against England to look forward to. Other than training hard for the upcoming overseas series, the Indian pacer spends time planning to explore the country the Indian cricket team is visiting.

Speaking to his Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians, Bumrah said, “You look to enjoy the country, you look to see the place. That is how you get to know about the culture of the place and you eventually start enjoying the country. It then reflects on your performance as well.”

“Whenever I go to a new country, I always plan in advance. Before visiting the country, I have a look at a few videos. What works over there. What the home team does over there. It is very important for long tours to enjoy the country and see the places. So that’s the basic thing that I look to follow,” he added.

Speaking about his love for Test cricket, the 24-year-old said: “I always wanted to play Test cricket. I was happy when I finally got to play it in South Africa. The start also went well. I always loved Test cricket and I rate it very highly. I enjoy playing each and every format but for me, Test cricket is at the paramount level because I feel everything is tested at that level.”

“Hopefully, whenever I play more, I’ll be able to do well and gain more confidence. So that will reflect on other formats as well. I don’t have any personal goals. I take it one day at a time,” he added.

