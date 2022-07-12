scorecardresearch
‘I need a holiday, don’t know about y’all’: Watch Chris Gayle celebrating Jamaican carnival in style

The 42-year-old was captured on video taking part in a dance with a female friend on the streets of Jamaica.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 12, 2022 12:29:18 pm
Chris Gayle was captured dancing in a video with a friend on the streets of Jamaica. (Screengrab)

Just like his batting style Chris Gayle is known for his swashbuckling lifestyle. The West Indies cricketer On Tuesday posted a video of him celebrating the Jamaican carnival in the ‘Universe Boss’ style.

“I need a holiday, don’t know about y’all! 😁 #Jamaica 🇯🇲 #Carnival2022🇯🇲 🔥🔥 #LifeisGood #UniverseBoss,” Gayle posted the video with this caption.

The 42-year-old was captured on video taking part in a raunchy dance with a female friend on the streets of Jamaica. The clip shows Gayle performing the art of “daggering” – a type of dance that is well known in the Caribbean.

Gayle has not played any international match since the T20 World Cup match against Australia. During the match the ‘universe boss’ Chris Gayle signalled his international retirement, waving goodbye to his adoring fans and teammates after a brief, though exciting, cameo against Australia.

After getting out and on his way back to the pavilion, Gayle smiled widely, having taken off his helmet and raising his massive bat and even bigger arms.

But Gayle’s day wasn’t done yet.

With potentially his last action in an international, Gayle took the wicket of Mitch Marsh who hit a full-blooded drive straight to the fielder at cover.

In celebration, Gayle went wild and hugged a smiling Marsh on his way off the pitch despite the match not being over.

Gayle, who made his debut for the West Indies in 1999, was a pivotal man in their two Two World Cup successes and said he was thrilled to share his last match with his long-time teammate Dwayne Bravo.

