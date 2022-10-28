I miss Shane Warne, will always remember the tips he gave: Rashid Khan recalls fond memories with Warnie

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan stated that it was a ’huge honor’ for him to spend some time with the legendary Shane Warne and also revealed some of his bowling secrets in a video released by ICC while bowling in the nets in Melbourne.

The leg spinner said that he had Warne had bowled together and exchanged views at the MCG.

“I did a 15-20 minute video interview and did a masterclass with Shane Warne a couple of years back I think that helped me and that is something I always watch and makes me inspire more and more,” said Rashid Khan.

In the video released by ICC, Rashid can be seen bowling to Afghanistan captain Mohammed Nabi.

“It is not just about coming in and playing the games it is more about outside how you manage things how you keep the team how you keep the players and you share the experience from all around the world that makes me happier than winning” he explained.

Rashid Khan, the spin wizard 💫 The Afghanistan star talks through his practice session, sharing great insights on how he reads the mind of the batter. #T20WorldCup — ICC (@ICC) October 28, 2022

Rashid also spoke about how he added the slower balls to his armoury as the batters were getting used to his quicker ones and how he mastered the tricks of the trade after his session with Warne. He called it “slow Shane Warne leggy”.

Rashid Khan is number one in the ICC T20I rankings. The leg spinner has picked up 119 wickets at an economy of 6.22 in his career. The mystery bowler can tonk a few with the bat as well.

Afghanistan will need him firing on all cylinders to go deep in the 2022 T20 World cup in Australia. Rashid Khan has a brilliant record in the Big Bash League with 92 wickets in just 61 games at an economy of 6.44 with the ball playing for the Adelaide Strikers.

Afghanistan lost their opening game in the world cup against England by five wickets in Perth. Despite putting in an average total of 112 runs in the first innings the Afghans took the game deep till the 19th over. Rashid Khan picked up a wicket and conceded a miserly 17 runs in the game.

Their games against New Zealand and Ireland were washed out due to rain. Elsewhere in the group, the clash between England and Australia washed out due to the rain which gives all the teams a chance to qualify for the next round.

Afghanistan will next play Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the Gabba.