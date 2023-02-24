scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
‘I love Virat Kohli’ says Afghan opener Rehmanullah Gurbaz, who took tips from Babar Azam to blast 31-ball 62 in PSL

‘Bhai, mein Pathan hoon na!’ Says Gurbaz, when asked how he hits sixes and fours with ease

Rehmanullah Gurbaz smashed 31-ball 62 in the PSL. (Twitter/PSL)
The Afghanistan opener Rehmanullah Gurbaz starred for Peshawar Zalmi at PSL, with a blistering 62 from 31 balls. Bhai, mein Pathan hoon na!’ Gurbaz said with a smile when asked how he hits sixes and fours with ease.

Gurbaz also revealed how a chat with his team-mate Babar Azam helped him plan his attack better.

“Today, the one thing that I changed in my batting was that I also focused on some strike rotation as well before I was just trying to hit too hard and you know take some advantage from the circle but today my focus was also in some cricket good cricket shots not only power so yeah, as I mentioned that we are we had chat about it before the match me and Babar. I just applied that it helped me a lot,” he said.

“Earlier, I was trying to hit every ball but today I saw Babar Azam’s batting as well when he was in. I was just focused on that how he hits the boundaries.”

Asked his favourite batsman, he said it was the South African AB de Villiers. “From when I was a kid, I liked to watch him bat. His energy throughout the match. His aggressive hitting.”

And then he added, “currently, I love Virat Kohli’s batting.”

He pulled Wahab Riaz for boundaries and explained his rationale for playing that shot as he had been out a few times in the recent past with that pull.

“I practiced a lot. I had got out to that pull shot but it’s my favourite. I just go with the instinct. Worked a lot with the coach ahead of this game also.”

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 11:02 IST
