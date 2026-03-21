‘I lost 7kg’: Shreyas Iyer reveals grueling reality of spleen injury ahead of IPL 2026 title charge

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Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has opened up about his injury recovery that saw him lose seven kilograms. In the third ODI during India’s tour of Australia, Iyer had picked up an injury to his spleen while fielding, which took months to recover from. Iyer was initially admitted to the ICU in a Sydney hospital before being released.
“It’s always challenging to come back after an injury. I had lost around seven kg due to the injury, it was a severe one,” Iyer said at Punjab Kings’ jersey unveiling event in Mohali, ahead of the start of IPL 2026 next week. “Thankfully, I was back in good shape after two months. But gaining those 7 kg back took a lot of effort. I enjoy challenges, and that was one I had to overcome. I’m glad I came through that phase and am back representing my team, and also having represented India in the previous series. I feel proud of myself.”
Having arrived in Punjab after leading the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title, there are plenty of hopes on Iyer, especially after he guides PBKS to the final in IPL 2025. He made it clear that the franchise was looking to claim the title this season.
“Expectations are high, which is fun. I love the challenge. But the important thing is that whenever we step in, we have to win. My eye is on the trophy,” Iyer said before opening up on the importance of team bonding activities.
“This is the period where we live as a family for two months,” Iyer said. “The more time we spend together, the more we get to know each other. Now is the time where we build that camaraderie. We spend most of our time in the game room, playing FIFA and other games. The planning and plotting for matches usually happens a day or two before the game, but building this bond off the field helps us get better results eventually.”
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