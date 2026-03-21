‘I lost 7kg’: Shreyas Iyer reveals grueling reality of spleen injury ahead of IPL 2026 title charge

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has opened up about his injury recovery that saw him lose seven kilograms. In the third ODI during India’s tour of Australia, Iyer had picked up an injury to his spleen while fielding, which took months to recover from. Iyer was initially admitted to the ICU in a Sydney hospital before being released.

“It’s always challenging to come back after an injury. I had lost around seven kg due to the injury, it was a severe one,” Iyer said at Punjab Kings’ jersey unveiling event in Mohali, ahead of the start of IPL 2026 next week. “Thankfully, I was back in good shape after two months. But gaining those 7 kg back took a lot of effort. I enjoy challenges, and that was one I had to overcome. I’m glad I came through that phase and am back representing my team, and also having represented India in the previous series. I feel proud of myself.”