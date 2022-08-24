scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

“I know where my game stands, wouldn’t have come this far in int’l cricket without ability to counter situations”: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli added that he understands his game right now and he is not afraid of the bad phase he is in.

Virat Kohli would be looking forward to scoring some runs in the upcoming Asia Cup.

Virat Kohli has gone without an international hundred across formats for nearly three years now but he feels that there isn’t much scope for course correction. The reason being that he isn’t having any particular technical problem like one he had during England tour of 2014 when he was poking at deliveries on off-stump channel.

Speaking to Star Sports the former India captain said, “What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here.

So, that for me, is actually an easier thing to process because I know that I’m batting well and at times, when I start feeling that rhythm back, then I know that I’m batting well. So, that for me is not an issue, which wasn’t the case in England; I didn’t feel like I was batting well at all. So, I had to work hard on one thing that could be exposed again and again which I overcame; right now this is not the case”.

Kohli also spoke over the criticisms he has been facing and said “I know where my game stands and you cannot run this far in your international career without having the ability to counter situations and counter conditions and counter different kinds of bowling.

“So, this for me, is an easier phase to process, but I don’t want to put this phase behind me. I want to learn from it and I want to understand what are the core values that I have, as a sportsperson and as a human being. As long as I’m ticking those boxes, I know there are ups and downs, and when I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be. My experiences are sacred to me. Whatever I have experienced in this phase or in the past, as well one thing that I can vouch for, is that I have never valued myself more as a person,” the 33-year-old added.

