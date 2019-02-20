I know how to play in what situation: Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant’s last ODI series was against the West Indies but he is among the few Indian players who will be looking to make maximum use of the opportunities in the upcoming series vs Australia. With Dinesh Karthik being dropped for the ODIs, the 21-year-old is in contention for the quadrennial event in England and Wales.

Speaking on his game the youngster spoke to ESPNcricinfo and said, “I just focus on my processes. I don’t see whether I am doing well or badly. Because results obviously matter, but at the end of the day, your processes are important. Whatever processes have brought me here, I need to focus on that.”

Pant is also being looked as the x-factor who could make the difference in the wobly middle-order. But some his rash shots have raised concerns.

Addressing those issues Pant said, “Formats make all the difference. If you are playing days cricket and get out trying to hit a six, everybody knows and says it is irresponsible. But when it comes off, nobody says anything. The percentage is what matters. If you are getting out in ten matches but are getting the results in nine of them, that is important. If my percentage of results is high, I only focus on my process. ”

“And if something is working for me, it might not work for someone else. Similarly if something is working for someone else, it might not always help me,” he added.

“It feels like all my life I have played only cricket. By now, at least this much I know: how to play in what situation. Sometimes you have to curb your instincts, that is also important. At the end of the day, you have to score runs. Can’t play just to survive,” he further added.