‘I haven’t seen my daughter for 135 days’: Mahela Jayawardene to leave Sri Lanka T20 WC team squad

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene, who was appointed the national team’s consultant for the first round of the T20 World Cup, announced that his stay with the Lankan side will come to an end on Friday as he had opted to stay only during the qualifiers.

“It’s tough. I just counted that I have been 135 days in quarantine and bubbles since June and I am in last legs. But I totally understand and I told them I will be with the group with the technology that we have. I hope that anyone can understand that being a father that I haven’t seen my daughter for that many days. I definitely need to get back home,” said Jayawardene.

“Things have gone fairly well but there are things that need to be improved going forward. The main thing was role clarity for players and what needs to be done in T-20 cricket. The biggest thing I realized when I spoke to the coaches was fear of failure and playing T20 cricket at this level you need to play without that. Otherwise it’s difficult to get hold of certain situations and put pressure back on the opposition,” he was quoted as saying by The Island Online.

“We have spoken about this individually. The batting area is something we still need to work quite a bit and continue to do so. The bowling group has a lot of skill sets and creating situation awareness and match-ups to improve the skill set we had. I think so far we have been very good in executing that and hopefully they will be able to do that even though it’s going to be tougher,” he added.

“With the batting group, we still have to work with the guys to help them continue to bat with that freedom and start taking control of certain situations. Those situations we can’t predict. Those will arise like in the last game where we were three down or like the previous game where we had some hiccups and in those situations what needs to be done and have that tempo throughout the innings. Those are situations that we discussed so that the players are aware of those situations so that it won’t be a surprise if they are in that situation,” he further added.

Jayawardene, 44, will also be a consultant and mentor to Sri Lanka’s Under-19 team for five months as they prepare for next year’s World Cup.

Sri Lanka won the T20 World Cup in 2014 after beating India in the final but failed to make it beyond the group stage at the last edition in 2016.

Jayawardene, 44, will also be a consultant and mentor to Sri Lanka’s Under-19 team for five months as they prepare for next year’s World Cup.

Sri Lanka won the T20 World Cup in 2014 after beating India in the final but failed to make it beyond the group stage at the last edition in 2016.